Offaly school bids farewell and happy retirement to treasured teacher

Coláiste Choilm in Tullamore has bid farewell and happy retirement to Ms Maria Molyneaux.

"Ms Molyneaux finished up today after a long and dedicated career in Coláiste Choilm that saw her act as our SENCO, Special Educational Needs Coordinator," the school said.

"Starting with us in 2005 she brought the SEN Department from a two-teacher department to an eight-teacher department and was always a constant advocate and champion for the SEN students.

"A very valued member of staff, we hope Ms Molyneaux won’t be a stranger and will call in to visit us often in the future. Thank you Maria," they said.