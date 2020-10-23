Major supermarket chain announces extended opening hours over Christmas Week

A major supermarket chain has announced it is extending the opening hours of its 144 Irish stores in the run up to Christmas to ensure shoppers can do all their Christmas shopping quickly and safely, at a time that suits them best.

Aldi stores across the country will be open at 8am at Christmas for the very first time. There will also be extended opening hours for late shoppers, with stores open until 11pm on Christmas week. Opening hours will vary for a small number of stores so check your local store for details.

Commenting, Niall O’Connor, Aldi Group Managing Director, said: “Providing a safe environment for our customers and staff is our number one priority. We are extending our opening hours this Christmas to make sure more shoppers can avail of our unbeatable range and prices and safely pick up everything they need.”

“The vast majority of our stores will be open from 8am-11pm during Christmas week to spread the demand and allow customers shop when suits them best. Our stores will be fully stocked with daily deliveries, often multiple times a day, with all of our award-wining products so customers can rest assured they will find everything they need for a special Christmas at Aldi.”

Aldi Extended Christmas Opening Hours:

Friday 18th: 9am to 10pm

Saturday 19th: 9am to 10pm

Sunday 20th: 8am to 10pm

Monday 21st: 8am to 11pm

Tuesday 22nd: 8am to 11pm

Wednesday 23rd: 8am to 11pm

Thursday 24th: 8am to 7pm