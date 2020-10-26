Major road outside Tullamore to close this week for resurfacing works

A major road outside Tullamore will be closed all this week for resurfacing works.

The Tullamore to Killeigh Road (N80) will be closed from Tuesday, October 27 to Friday, October 30 for road surfacing.

Vehicular access will be available for the local residents and landowners via the detour, but access from and to the N80 at Clonminch, Cloncon, Derrybeg & Derryclure Townlands will not be available.

Diversions will be in place for the duration of the works. See more details below. All diversion routes will be sign posted. The road closure is necessary to facilitate the removal and replacement of road pavement and accommodation works.

Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience to road users, but the closure is necessary to undertake the required works in a safe manner.