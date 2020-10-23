REVEALED: Covid-19 Incidence Rate increases dramatically in one area of Offaly in last week

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 by electoral area for the two-week period from October 6 to October 19.

The figures show that the incidence rate of the virus has increased across the county but it has increased dramatically in one area.

According to the figures, the Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Electoral Area has increased from 120 per 100,000 last week to 210.1 per 100,000 in the latest figures. From October 6 to October 19, there were 49 confirmed cases in the area which covers the majority of north Offaly.

This is also a big rise from the rate of 77.2 per 100,000 recorded on October 5 and well above the rate of 51.4 recorded for the town at the end of last month.

The rate for Tullamore Area has also increased from 219.5 per 100,000 to 229.8 per 100,000 with 67 cases new cases confirmed. The rate for the Tullamore Area on September 21 was 54.9 and on September 14 it was as low as 30.9 per 100,000.

The Birr Electoral Area remains the part of the county with the lowest rate. From October 6 to October 19, there were 35 cases in the area bringing the rate per 100,000 up to 137.4 from 106.

On October 5, the rate per 100,000 for the Birr Area was 57.9. At the end of September, the rate in Birr stood at 35.3 per 100,000.

Despite all seeing increases, the rate in each area in Offaly is below the national average for the period which stands at 279.3 per 100,000.