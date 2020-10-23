Young Offaly writer shortlisted for top literary prize

Simon Costello from Tullamore has been shortlisted for the Allingham Literary Award for writing.

The young Offaly writer is shortlisted for his work - Young Mothers - in the flash fiction category of the famous Donegal literary festival.

This year alone, Simon has also received a National Mentorship from Words Ireland and the Arts Council for his writing. The results for the Allingham award will be announced next week.

The shortlists for the Allingham Literary Award's Poetry and Flash Fiction competitions were announced earlier this week.

"The judges had a very difficult task this year, as we had a record number of entries in both categories," organisers said.

"The top three winning entries in both the Poetry and Flash Fiction competitions will be announced next week. The overall winner of each competition will then be announced as part of a live Zoom event on Thursday, November 5, when the writers and poets in first, second and third place will be invited to read their work, in the company of judges Denise Blake and Gerard Beirne."

Details of how to join the live event will be published next week. The event will also be recorded and uploaded to the festival's YouTube channel.