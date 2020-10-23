Offaly County Council makes Level 5 appeal to local people

Level 5 of the Plan for Living with Covid-19 came into effect on Thursday, October 22, and Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Cllr John Carroll, and the Chief Executive, Ms Anna Marie Delaney, have urged all in Offaly to "play their part and adhere to the updated public health advice."

On the practical side, the offices of Offaly County Council are open 9.30am to 1pm Monday to Friday. However, in line with public health advice, customers are reminded to observe the 5km travel restriction and, in the first instance, to avail of services by phone, email, post and online where possible.

Appointments are required for some counter services during opening hours. Motor Tax is open but is also available online at www.motortax.ie or applications can be submitted by post. Library branches will not be open but details of online library services are available at www.offaly.ie/libraries

Full details of how to access services are available at www.offaly.ie. Face coverings are mandatory in all public buildings, and physical distancing of at least 2 metres and good hand hygiene must be maintained.

"Due to remote working and social distancing requirements, fewer staff are working from council offices. We ask for your patience and co-operation should there be delays in accessing the building or dealing with your queries. Office opening arrangements are subject to change. Up to date information on opening hours and services are available on offaly.ie and Offaly County Council’s social media pages.

"Our Civic Amenity Centres at Derryclure, Birr and Edenderry remain open with additional measures in place. Please see Civic Amenity Centres for details.

"The Community Call Response line is available 7 days a week, 9am to 5pm. FREEPHONE: 1800 81 81 81 or email covidsupport@offalycoco.ie.

"For an appointment or further information on all our services please contact Offaly County Council on 057 93 46800 Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., email: customerservices@offalycoco.ie or check our website at www.offaly.ie Postal address: Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly R35 F893