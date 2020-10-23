Offaly woman through to final 12 of Miss Universe Ireland

A young Offaly woman will represent the county in this year's Miss Universe Ireland competition.

Edenderry's Abi Yusuff has been selected as a Top 12 finalist in this year's competition with the winner to be decided in December.

"I will be representing Edenderry, Offaly and Ireland for the next while and I couldn’t be more proud," Abi told the Offaly Express.

Abi attended St. Mary's Secondary School and played GAA for school, club and county for a number of years.

"I moved to Galway after school to study accounting in GMIT but my family home is still in Edenderry," she explained.

Abi will battle it out against finalists from across the island of Ireland, including Derry, Kerry, Dublin and Waterford.

Previous winners of Miss Universe Ireland include Grainne Gallanagh in 2018 who went on to compete on RTE's hit show Dancing With The Stars.

