Number of new Covid cases in Offaly drops significantly as national figure continues to surge

The number of new Covid cases in Offaly has dropped significantly today but the national figure continues to surge.

As of midnight Wednesday, October 21 the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 1,066 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 54,476 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

According to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team, there were only six new cases in Offaly today, one of the lowest figures in the country. Only Longford and Leitrim had less confirmed cases than Offaly today with both counties having less than five.

Of the cases notified today 244 were in Dublin, 104 in Galway, 98 in Cork, 92 in Meath and 56 in Donegal.

As of 2pm today 313 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,871 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “We are now in Level 5 because the disease is at very serious levels in our country and posing a significant risk to public health.

“We all need to stay at home, except for essential work and exceptional circumstances. If you are a confirmed case self isolate at home, if you are a close contact of a confirmed case restrict your movements at home, if you are experiencing symptoms or believe you are a close contact - restrict your movements and contact your GP.”

Dr. Heather Burns, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “The 14-day incidence was at 3 per 100,000 at the end of June, today it is 302 per 100,000 population. The risk of you being exposed to COVID-19 is now 100 times greater than it was 4 months ago. Please limit your risk by staying at home and following public health advice.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said “The reproduction number is 1.3 -1.4 nationally. Our collective goal now is to suppress transmission of the virus and bring our case numbers to manageable levels. If we work hard together to get the reproduction number to 0.5, we should succeed in reducing cases to below 100 a day in six weeks time.”

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said; “Based on our experience, widespread community transmission results in spread to vulnerable groups in congregated settings. The single most effective measure to protect vulnerable groups, including nursing homes, is to reduce community transmission significantly. Every one of us has a role to play to achieve this.”