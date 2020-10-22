Offaly man ordered to pay compensation for takeaway assaults

A young Tullamore man has paid over €1,800 compensation in relation to assaults at a takeaway restaurant in the town.

Adam Doyle, 148 Arden View, appeared at the local District Court after previously pleading guilty to assaulting Jack Devery and Rahat Alam, causing both of them harm, at Taco Kebab, Church Street on April 22 last year.

The 19-year-old also admitted public drunkenness on Church Street and possession of cannabis at Tullamore garda station.

A probation report and victim impact reports came before Judge Catherine Staines when she was considering sentence.

Patrick Martin, defending solicitor, told the court that €1,460 compensation was being handed into the court in addition to €400 which had been paid previously.

After reading the reports, Judge Staines said two letters of apology had also been written to the victims.

She directed that the money which had been paid to the court be given to Mr Devery because he had to get work done on his teeth as a result of the assault.

The judge noted that Mr Doyle had no previous convictions, had cooperated fully with the Probation Service and had attended for counselling and had done everything he could to deal with the matter.

She bound Mr Doyle to the peace for two years and ordered him to abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs.

Judge Staines also ordered that €400 be paid from the court poor box to Mr Alam who was the owner of the restaurant.