Investigation launched after theft from Offaly shop

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí are investigating an incident of theft which occurred at a retail premises in Edenderry last weekend.

The incident occurred at a store when a number of items of clothing were taken.

It occurred at approximately 5.15pm on Sunday, October 18. It's alleged a man picked up the items and left the premises without paying.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, according to gardaí.