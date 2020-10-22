Investigation launched after theft from Offaly shop
Gardaí are investigating an incident of theft which occurred at a retail premises in Edenderry last weekend.
The incident occurred at a store when a number of items of clothing were taken.
It occurred at approximately 5.15pm on Sunday, October 18. It's alleged a man picked up the items and left the premises without paying.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, according to gardaí.
