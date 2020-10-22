Work to open Offaly folly to public gets green light

IT is hoped that an old folly in Tullamore will become a tourist attraction and public amenity after it received the go-ahead for development work.

Offaly County Council members gave planning approval at their October meeting for work on Acres Folly, a building located at the rear of the Town Hall beside the town park.

The Acres Folly project has progressed through the Part 8 process for local authority projects and the meeting was told the only issues which arose during the consultation were Cormac Street residents' concerns about security and advice that some of the parking spaces be omitted.

Tom Shanahan, director of service, said the parking spaces would be omitted and added that while residents generally welcomed the proposal, they did request that the existing boundary between the folly site and their street be strengthened.

“That will be done,” he assured councillors.

Proposing the adoption of the Part 8, Cllr Tony McCormack, Fianna Fail described the folly as a fantastic piece of historical infrastructure to be added to the town, both for tourists and locals.

“It's been closed off for a long time. It's great to see it coming back into the community,” said Cllr McCormack.

Cllr Neil Feighery, Fine Gael, seconded the proposal for what he said was a fantastic heritage project.

The project was also welcomed by Cllr Sean O'Brien, Independent, who said it was extremely important that buildings like the folly are preserved.

Another Independent, Cllr Ken Smollen, said he fully supported the plan but stated his objection to the way in which it was proposed and seconded.

“It didn't give anybody else the chance to do that,” said Cllr Smollen.

Cllr John Carroll, Cathaoirleach, said the decision on who made the proposals depended on who “put their hands up”.

Minor repairs will be carried out to damage on the building and a staircase will be installed. Landscaping works on the site will also be carried out.