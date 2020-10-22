An entire Technology Park in Offaly up for sale.

Birr Technology Park on Brendan Street in Birr is on the market but the price is available on application only.

It is described as 'Prime Office Park' and includes two detached buildings extending to approximately 1,734 sq/m.

It has on site car parking for 42 cars and high profile occupiers including OPW, Teagasc, Build 4 Less and Intellicom.

It has a total site area of 0.34 Ha (0.84 Acres).

The entire property is for sale as one lot by Public Tender.