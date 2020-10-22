Upgraded fire engine arrives at Offaly Fire Station

An upgraded fire engine has arrived at an Offaly Fire Station.

The vehicle, with improved firefighting equipment, arrived last week, replacing an older fire engine.

Cllr. Frank Moran has welcomed the provision of the new appliance as well as recent improvements at the fire station, the recent addition of a 4 wheel drive jeep and a recent recruitment campaign which he says shows a 'good commitment' to the station's future.

Cllr Moran says that commitment can be further strengthened with developments regarding a new fire station soon.

He raised this issue once again at Monday's County Council meeting where he stated, "in last week's budget there were monies set aside for fire services regarding upgrades and new stations and I implore Offaly County Council to again put the case forward for funding for a new station for Clara. It would be ideal to see the new station being built in conjunction with the new proposed housing estate in Raheen. Joined up thinking from the two departments is what's needed now at this stage and I have asked Deputy Barry Cowen to also write to his colleague in the respective department."

Cllr Moran concluded by wishing the crew the best of luck in their new vehicle and thanked them, and their families, for their service to the community of Clara and its environs.