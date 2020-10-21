Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for it to become increasingly wet and windy over the coming days with a vigorous area of low pressure expected to become positioned south of Iceland on Sunday feeding a strong and gusty west or southwest air-flow over Ireland

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for the day to start cold but dry, with some sunshine early. Becoming cloudier from the west through the afternoon and evening but remaining mostly dry with just isolated light showers. Rain will begin to develop in the west towards evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate west to southwest breezes.

On Thursday night, rain will spread across the country overnight accompanied by freshening southerly winds. Turning drier and clearer in the west later. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for rain in the east to clear on Friday morning to leave a breezy day with bright spells and passing showers. Maximum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in fresh west or southwest winds. Becoming increasingly windy on Friday night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle moving in. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees, occurring early in the night with strengthening southerly winds.

According to Met Eireann, it looks set to be wet and windy on Saturday with outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards followed by bright spells and showers. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in strong southerly winds, veering southwest later in the day. Cool and blustery on Saturday night with clear spells and showers, some of the showers heavy and prolonged in the south and west with a risk of thunder. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann states that a vigorous area of low pressure is expected to become positioned south of Iceland on Sunday feeding a strong and gusty west or southwest air-flow over Ireland. There'll be fairly widespread blustery showers, these most frequent across the west of the country. The best of any sunshine in eastern counties. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in strong west or southwest winds. Further blustery showers are expected Sunday night but these will mainly effect western counties. Lowest temperatures of between 7 and 5 degrees.

Current indications are that it will continue wet and windy for the beginning of next week. Showers in the West on Monday morning will transition to widespread heavy rain as a warm front crosses the country later in the day bringing with it strong Southwesterly winds. Heavy rains overnight Monday will clear to showers Tuesday afternoon, but strong and at times possibly storm force winds will affect the Western and Southern coastal areas Tuesday and on into Wednesday, with further heavy rains expected in the West and North on Wednesday.