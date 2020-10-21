Covid-19 cases continue to increase in Offaly as over 1,000 reported nationally again

New cases of Covid-19 continue to increase in Offaly as over 1,000 new cases were once again reported in Ireland today.

Latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show that there were 1,167 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 53,422 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases reported today, 14 were in Offaly bringing the 14 day Incidence rate for the county to 227 per 100,000.

Elsewhere in Ireland today, there were 263 cases in Dublin, 142 in Meath, 137 in Cork, 86 in Cavan, 72 in Galway and 69 in Kildare.

There were five cases in Leitrim and less than five in Carlow.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of three additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has now been a total of 1,868 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.