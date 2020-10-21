'Dismal' broadband hitting students and employers in Offaly

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan has said that every effort must be made to rapidly escalate the provision and roll-out of high-speed broadband in rural Ireland.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after being contacted by a number of Offaly employers and third-level students who continue to experience poor, interrupted service while trying to maintain contact with their colleges or customers.

“There is simply no excuse for the level of delay that many areas of rural Ireland continue to experience when it comes to accessing high-quality broadband," Deputy Nolan said.

"It is a constant source of frustration for employers and students who find that they cannot maintain an even half-decent level of connection.

"This matter was highlighted and discussed only last week in a meeting with the employer representative body, Ibec. It was made very clear at that meeting that the midlands is very much disadvantaged by the lack of proper broadband.

"It is causing huge difficulties for staff who are trying to work from home. How can we seriously believe that investment in the midlands and Laois-Offaly in particular, is going to happen when these kinds of problems continue to exist.

"I also raised this matter in the Dáil last week during Budget statements.

"I find it incredibly frustrating to recognise that I have been highlighting this lack of broadband in the Dáil since 2016 when I specifically mentioned the impact it was having on communities and the Midlands region.

"The government response has always been that the broadband Taskforce, established in 2016, was there to identify solutions which can be implemented in the short, medium and long term to alleviate mobile phone and broadband coverage deficits, to identify priority areas for roll-out and investigate how better services could be provided to consumers.

"Yet despite this, the lack of access continues. The return to yet another lockdown is only going to make matters even worse unless and until the government gets its act together and takes high-speed action to prioritise the roll-out of high-speed broadband in areas where it is needed most,” concluded Deputy Nolan.