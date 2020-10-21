'Dangerous' - Offaly councillor calls for change to 5km lockdown travel restriction

Offaly councillor John Leahy has called for a change to the 5km travel restriction under Level 5 lockdown. The new restrictions come into effect from midnight tonight for six weeks.

Cllr Leahy made the comments after the government made a u-turn on restrictions on the numbers allowed attend funerals under Level 5, revising it up from ten to 25.

"Good to hear that Government has had the sense to move the numbers up from 10 to 25 to attend a funeral, this original restriction was causing huge upset amongst the public," he said.

However, the independent councillor added: "Another thing which is causing huge concern in rural areas is the 5km restriction. This is depriving older people and young families of the opportunity to go to parks or other safe open areas to exercise as they are beyond the 5km limit.

"At this time of the year our roads are lethal with the evenings getting darker quicker and weather conditions being poor," he continued.

"The last thing we want to see are older people or young families walking or cycling on country roads because they can't visit safe areas to exercise. I have been on to Government departments to raise concerns about this and to seek a relaxing of the rules in this case."