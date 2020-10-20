Offaly man raises funds for Midlands Hospice after incredible cycling challenge

Lusmagh native Adrian Lynch has raised a serious amount of money for a proposed new hospice in Tullamore.

He undertook a mammoth cycling challenge during the summer to raise funds for the proposed new hospice building.

Adrian was part of a small group of cyclists who decided to cycle from Mizen to Malin and he set out for Mizen Head, on his bike from Lusmagh.

After a gruelling seven days in the saddle, with good fun and camaraderie along the way, and with a total of 1,004km cycled, the Portarlington teacher raised the staggering sum of €4,917.

Adrian wishes to thank everyone who supported him and all those who donated so generously.

The committee of the Midlands Hospice Building Fund wishes to acknowledge with thanks Adrian’s great achievement.