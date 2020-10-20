Offaly councillor welcomes 16km extension to Grand Canal greenway

Cllr Clare Claffey, Social Democrats councillor for the Birr Municipal District, has welcomed the proposed development of a greenway between Turraun and Shannon Harbour in West Offaly, and has called for the principals of universal design to be incorporated to this and all future greenway developments.

She also called for a strategic overview to guide the development of all greenways and blueways in the Midlands, to avoid piecemeal development.

Speaking after the monthly meeting of Offaly County Council, Cllr Claffey said: “I welcome the Part 8 for this important project, a shared walking and cycling route, linking the scenic areas of Turraun near Pullough and Shannon Harbour. The route involves just over 16km of greenway along the existing towpath of the Grand Canal, to Griffith Bridge in Shannon Harbour and will see the introduction of a durable surface for pedestrian and cyclists as well as safe places for pedestrians to crossroads and pass under bridges.”

Cllr Claffey went on to say “during the Coronavirus Pandemic we have all felt the value of spending time in nature, and the vital importance of having good quality outdoor recreational facilities close to our homes has never been more important. This greenway development will provide a quality outdoor recreational amenity and a tourist attraction with potential health and economic benefits for the people of the county as well as the social and cultural positives of bringing our natural and canal heritage to the forefront.

“I also strongly agree with several public submissions on the Part 8, which request that the Greenway be further extended to Banagher, and I welcome the Council officials’ response that this and also the extension of a route between Banagher and Victoria Lock are objectives of Offaly County Council. I look forward to working with the council on delivering these extensions, taking into account of course that extensive public consultation on the exact route would be essential.

“We’ve had recent positive news of a plan to develop a route between Shannonbridge and Athlone, and I think it is essential that we have a strategic overview to the development of Green- and Blueways in the county and in the whole Midlands. I welcome the commitment from Offaly County Council to refresh the Midlands Cycling Destination Feasibility Study, and to develop this into a fully costed implementation strategy.”

“I also feel it’s very important that the recommendations of the Department with responsibility for heritage are followed in full, that is that a survey be carried out to ensure the development will not impact negatively on bat species, all of which are protected, and that our special water birds including Kingfishers are also taken into consideration in the delivery of this development. I note the submissions that referred to the early Christian heritage sites along the proposed route and I welcome the proposal to involve the Heritage Officer in planning for signposting and interpretation of these.

Reflecting on the importance of access for all members of the community, Claffey said “I note the submission from cycling groups regarding the proposed surface for the greenway, that asphalt surface is preferred both by cyclists and wheelchair users, and I agree with this. I feel it’s extremely important now at an early stage in the project to ensure that the principals of universal design are taken into account before any tender documents are prepared or construction starts.

"Universal design places human diversity at the heart of the design process so that the facility is designed to meet the needs of all users. It covers everyone, regardless of age or size and those who have any particular physical, sensory, mental health or intellectual ability or disability. It is about ensuring good design so people can access and use the area in the most independent way possible, without the need for adaptations.

"When it’s done well, many aspects of universal design will be invisible to users and involves things like having level entry points, suitable surfaces, having clear well placed signage and having easy to use equipment, avoiding segregation wherever possible, and considerations such as distance from car parking, and access to the greenway from surrounding areas are also important”.

Claffey said one of her main aims in public office is to make all public services open and accessible for people with disabilities. According to the 2016 Census, 14% of the population of Offaly, or 11,154 people, have at least one disability. People with disabilities face many barriers to participation in society, for example 19% of people with disabilities are at work, compared to 50% of the general population. In terms of transport, 19 % of people who have a disability do not have access to a car or van, compared to 9% of the general population.

Claffey said, “I believe a clear commitment to accessibility should be the hallmark of our greenway development and Offaly County Council can lead the way on this.”



