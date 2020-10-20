Offaly film festival winner picks up virtual IFTA award

A filmmaker who enjoyed an OFFline Film Festival Animation Residency in Offaly won big at the Irish and Film Television Awards last weekend.

Jack O'Shea's 'The Dream Report' won Best Animated Short.

'The Dream Report' saw off some stiff competition to take the coveted gong at the virtual awards ceremony that was broadcast on Virgin Media TV. Writer/director Jack O'Shea spent six months in Birr, Offaly as part of the inaugural OFFline Animation Residency in 2018.

"We are absolutely thrilled that OFFline is behind this achievement," commented Residency co-ordinator Gary Hoctor. "It proves that talent can not only exist beyond the Pale but actually flourish and that large budgets aren't needed to achieve great and beautiful things. Our aim was to highlight Birr and Offaly as a place animators could come to and focus uninterrupted on their passion projects without compromising on quality. Even a Birr man - Peter Campion - did an amazing job as the voice talent in The Dream Report."

The Residency has also benefitted from committed industry partners 'Piranha Bar' who, through producer Nicky Gogan, continue to deliver outstanding mentorship to the animators. The Residency is currently in year 3 of a 5 Year scheme and is funded by Offaly County Council and the Trench Will Trust with initial capital funding provided by Offaly LEADER and Birr 20:20. Mentoring is funded through Offaly Local Enterprise Office. Click here for more details on the 2021 Residency.