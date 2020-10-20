Gardai track suspicious individuals after burglaries in Offaly village

Gardaí in Offaly are looking for the assistance of the public regarding two burglaries in the Castletown area of Kinnitty on Monday night last week, October 12 into October 13.

Investigating gardaí are asking the public to report any suspicious behaviour noticed in the village on those dates.

They also want to hear from people if they noticed any suspicious vehicles.

If you have information, you can contact Birr Garda Station on 0579169710.