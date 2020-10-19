Over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases again nationally but rate of increase in Offaly slows

As of midnight on Sunday the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 1,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19 but the rate of increase in Offaly has slowed.

After a weekend that saw 63 new cases in Offaly and the Incidence Rate jumped above 200, just 13 new cases were reported today which drops the Incidence Rate for the county below 200 again. The rate for the county is now 195 with 152 cases in the last 14 days.

Of the cases notified today, 235 were in Dublin, 232 in Cork, 60 in Galway, 47 in Limerick, 47 in Kerry, and the remaining 410 cases are spread across 21 counties.

Leitrim had less than five cases today, Louth had five while there were six and eight in Wicklow and Kilkenny respectively.

There has now been a total of 50,993 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 298 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations occurred in the past 24 hours.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 1,852 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “If you have symptoms of COVID-19, if you are waiting for a test result or if you are a confirmed case, you must self-isolate for 10 days from when you first develop symptoms. Self-isolation means staying in your room, away from other members of your household.

“If you live in a house with a confirmed case do not go to work or school. You must stay at home and restrict your movements for 14 days.”