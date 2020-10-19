Concern in Offaly after weekend spike in Covid-19 cases

Newly confirmed Covid-19 cases continue to increase in Offaly as the county's Incidence Rate has jumped above 200.

There is increased concern in Offaly today after a serious spike in Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

63 cases of the disease were recorded in the county between Saturday and Sunday, including 38 on Saturday.

25 additional cases on Sunday brought Offaly's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 to 202.7, more than double the level recorded ahead of the Laois, Offaly and Kildare lockdown in August.

While high, it leaves Offaly with the 18th highest rate in the country and well below the national figure of 251, however, it is rising exponentially.

The jump in cases over the weekend is significant as it shows that 40% of all 158 cases diagnosed in Offaly between October 4 and Sunday happening over just two days. 95 cases were recorded in the county between October 4 and October 16.

Cavan has by far the highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 at 807.3 in the last 14 days. It is currently in Level 4 with Donegal and Monaghan.

Elsewhere in the country on Sunday, there were 408 new cases in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath and 55 in Limerick. There were 40 new cases in Westmeath and 23 in Laois.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified on Sunday of three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,852 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.