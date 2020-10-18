Covid-19 cases continue to increase in Offaly as county's Incidence Rate moves above 200

Newly confirmed Covid-19 cases continue to increase in Offaly as the county's Incidence Rate has jumped above 200.

As of midnight Saturday, 17 October, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 1,283 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 49,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 25 were in Offaly bringing the total of new cases in the county in the last 14 days to 158. There were 38 new cases reported in Offaly yesterday. It also moves the 14-Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 people for Offaly to 202.7. While high, it leaves Offaly with only the 18th highest rate in the country and well below the national figure of 251.

Cavan has by far the highest number per 100,000 at 807.3 in the last 14 days.

Elsewhere in the country today, there were 408 new cases in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath and 55 in Limerick. There were 40 new cases in Westmeath and 23 in Laois.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,852 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 277 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.