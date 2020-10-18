Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming week for Ireland from Met Eireann is for low pressure to dominate for the rest of the week, bringing spells of wet and sometimes windy weather.

The weather forecast for Monday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a wet and blustery day. Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning. READ MORE HERE.

Bands of persistent rain will cross the country becoming heavy at times, especially in the west and north. There will be a risk of spot flooding while there will be a heightened risk of flash flooding in mountainous regions. Fresh southerly winds will persist through the day, with stronger winds near coasts. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

Widespread persistent rain early on Monday night, with further heavy falls maintaining the risk of river and surface flooding. Rain will continue across the northern half of the country through the night, but across the south it will turn drier with some clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. Fresh to strong southerly winds will affect southern and eastern coastal areas.

The weather forecast for Tuesday for Ireland from Met Eireann states that low pressure is currently forecast to move northeastwards over Ireland during Tuesday, causing strong southerly winds in the south and east. Heavy and persistent rain in northern areas on Tuesday morning is expected to clear away to the north during the morning, but through the rest of the day further outbreaks of heavy rain are forecast to move northeastwards across the country as the low pressure system tracks over Ireland. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

Drier conditions will then develop on Tuesday night with temperatures decreasing to between 7 and 10 degrees. Winds will ease in most areas, but strong northerly winds will develop along western and northern coasts.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a cooler day with moderate to fresh northerly winds, strong along western and northern coasts for a time. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees. Cloudy with some scattered showers at first, but brightening up to good spells of sunshine as the day goes.

A cold, dry and clear night on Wednesday with frost likely in many areas. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a bright but chilly start to the day however Met Eireann says it looks like Thursday will be a mostly dry day with good spells of sunshine, but cool with highest temperatures of just 9 to 11 degrees.

Current indications are for unsettled conditions on Friday and the weekend with further spells of wet and occasionally windy weather.