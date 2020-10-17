Another record breaking day for Covid-19 in Ireland as new cases increase significantly in Offaly

Ireland has recorded another record increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19 today while the number of cases in Offaly has also increased significantly.

As of midnight Friday, October 16, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 1,276 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest single day figure since the pandemic began. There have now been a total of 48,678 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 278 were in Dublin, 149 in Cork, 108 in Meath, 107 in Galway, 80 in Wexford, and the remaining 554 cases are spread across 21 counties.

Offaly had 38 new cases today, a significant increase from previous days. In the previous 13 days combined, there were 101 new cases in the county, an average of just over seven per day.

Of the 1,276 cases today, 644 are men / 631 are women, 69% are under 45 years of age while the median age is 31 years old.

As of 2pm today 260 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of eight additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of these, one occurred in June, 2 in September and five in October.