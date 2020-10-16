Offaly cafe clear to reopen after Covid-19 all-clear

A popular cafe in Offaly is set to reopen next week after staff all tested negative for Covid-19.

Ballycommon Bakehouse made the decision to close temporarily last week after staff were deemed close contacts of a confirmed case of the virus.

The cafe posted the following on social media last Saturday evening:

"Hi everybody, not great news tonight. We found out that someone we have been in close contact with has tested positive for coronavirus. We want to assure you that the Bake House team are all feeling well and healthy, thank God.

"However, the safest thing to do now for our family and customers is to close until we can get tested and await results.

"We will keep you all posted on social media platforms and hope we will be able to open soon. Stay safe."

They posted good news this Friday evening after all tests came back negative. They will reopen on Wednesday next, October 21.