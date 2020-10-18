Incredible amount paid for 67 acres of farmland in the Midlands

Sixty-seven acres in the Midlands has sold for an incredible price at auction.

Joe Coogan Auctioneer handled a highly successful sale last Friday of the land at Clonboyne, Portlaoise which was sold in three individual lots for a total of over €1.1 million.

Lot 1 consisted of 40-acres with a residence and farm buildings. It sold for €945,000. This was purchased by Owen O Mahony Solicitor, Kilkenny city. The under bidder was a local dairy farmer.

Lot 2 of 13.062 acres sold for €170,000. This was purchased by Michael Ryan Solicitor Rathdowney.

Lot 3 of 13.724 acres sold for €200,000. This was also purchased by Michael Ryan Solicitor Rathdowney.

The circa 67 acres averaged at €19,514 per acre.

The land sold went for well above the average price per acre which was €11,523 in Laois in 2019 and €8,971 nationally.

READ NEXT: PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Stunning former parochial house in Offaly with huge potential is now on the market