How to watch the Offaly Minor Hurlers and Senior Footballers live this weekend

The Offaly Minor Hurlers and Senior Footballers are both in action this weekend and while the games will be behind closed doors, you can watch both games live.

The Minor Hurlers play Laois at 2pm on Saturday but will be streamed live on www.247.tv/gaa for €5 via the following link: https://www.247.tv/gaa/offaly/video/1170321-offaly-v-laois-saturday-17th-oct-2020-14-00pm

Then on Sunday, the Offaly senior footballers resume their National League Division 3 campaign with a trip to Thurles to take on Tipperary. Again, this match is behind closed doors, but is also available to watch for €5 through gaago.ie and this is the direct link: https://www.gaago.ie/fixture/PL5-20-F-W9K

