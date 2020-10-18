'Appalling' road in Offaly to be repaired 'as soon as possible'

THE R400 from Rhode to Rochfordbridge is to be repaired and resurfaced as the current state of this road is appalling and needs to be addressed, local Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley has revealed.



“An upgrade and resurfacing was to be carried out in 2021 by the Energy Company SSE, who have plans to build wind turbines in the area. This project has now been delayed and we are informed that if the wind farm will be constructed it could be 2023-2024.

“Due to the condition of the road, action is needed in the short to medium term and I have been making ongoing representations to Offaly County Council regarding this matter. They have informed me they will carry out repair work to the worst sections of the road as soon as possible. They also intend to have it included in the roads programme for next year for road strengthening and resurfacing works,” said the Deputy.