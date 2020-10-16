Decision on RTE development on iconic Offaly structure due next week
A true Offaly landmark is set to be moved on foot of a planning application lodged with Offaly County Council.
The red and white RTE radio mast in Ballycommon has been in place since 1973 and is visible from many miles around.
As a MW transmitter, it ceased operation in March 2008 and has been out of use ever since.
However, a decision id due next week on a proposal from RTE to build a new tower on the site.
RTE lodged a planning application with Offaly County Council earlier this year to build a new 48-metre high latticework communications tower on the site with new fencing.
It also states in the planning application that the existing stayed mast, a true landmark in Offaly, will be removed. (pictured below)
A decision on the planning application is due on Monday, October 19.
