Gardai investigating after boats damaged in Offaly

Gardai are currently investigating reports of several boats being damaged in Shannon Harbour between October 10 and 11 last.

The incidents occurred when the boats were entered and damaged and is understood to have occurred between 8pm on October 10 and 10am on October 11.

Gardai are asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour or individuals in the area during this time frame to please contact Birr Garda Station on 057 91 69710.