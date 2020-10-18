Welcome news as Offaly Greenway to be extended yet again

Offaly County Council has welcomed funding from the Department of Transport announced as part of Budget 2021 to complete the Grand Canal Greenway from Daingean to the county boundary at Edenderry.

Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, John Carroll in welcoming the news stated: "This will be a fantastic addition to the greenway from Daingean to Lough Boora Discovery Park, which is almost in place.

"It will give a very welcome economic and well-being boost to the area of east Offaly, especially Daingean, Rhode and Edenderry.

"I hope there will be swift progress and that we can follow up in 2022 with the completion of the Grand Canal Greenway to Shannon Harbour, resulting in a national scale 71km greenway right through the county and in the heart of the area facing a Just Transition away from peat extraction.

"Works on the stretch from Ballycommon to Daingean are commencing this month and we hope to start towards Edenderry in the spring. Anyone with an idea for starting up or expanding a Greenway Service like food, coffee, accommodation, wellness or has an interest in developing a ‘Point of Interest’ along the route, now is the time to talk to the Greenway team, the Offaly Tourism Office or the Local Enterprise Office for advice."

The Council is also working closely with the Department, Waterways Ireland, Kildare and South Dublin County Councils and other stakeholders, for example, adjacent landowners and community development groups to deliver the Grand Canal Greenway all the way from Dublin to Shannon Harbour.