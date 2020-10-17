Witnesses sought after cars targeted in Offaly village

Gardai in Offaly are investigating an incident in and Offaly village where two vehicles were targeted earlier this week.

It is understood that 11.24pm on Monday night last, October 12, householders in the Snugburo area of Shinrone heard movement outside their house and when they went outside to investigate the noise further, they saw a male outside their property with a handbag in his possession.

Gardai said that two vehicles were also broken into during the incident and they said the culprit headed off in the direction of Knockshegowna in what was described as an “old Audi”.

The culprit was described as wearing dark clothing and a facemask. Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour or seen any suspicious individuals in the locality or has CCTV in the area is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 91 69710.

Meanwhile, Gardai are strongly advised people not to leave handbags or other valuable items in parked vehicles and to also ensure their cars are fully secured and locked.