Seven defendants with Covid symptoms unable to attend Tullamore court

SEVEN defendants with Covid-19 symptoms were unable to attend the October 7 sitting of Tullamore District Court last week because of their condition and the attendant restrictions.

Solicitor after solicitor repeatedly stood up when their clients' cases were called and told Judge Catherine Staines that unfortunately the cases couldn't proceed because the defendants were suffering from Covid-like symptoms and were waiting for the results of their tests.

One defending solicitor said his client was self-isolating because there was a high risk he could spread the virus to other people.