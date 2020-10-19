Huge backlog of cases at Tullamore District Court

A clearly frustrated Judge told the solicitors and Gardaí during last week's sitting of Tullamore District Court that there is “a huge backlog of cases” to be heard by the court.

It was clear that Covid-19 and the move to Level 3 nationwide restrictions was having an adverse affect on the situation with seven defendants unable to attend because they were suffering from the symptoms of the virus and were waiting for test results.

Many of the other cases to be heard were deferred for other reasons, which further worsened the problem.

Judge Catherine Staines said she is concerned about this backlog and she asked the solicitors and Gardaí to bear this in mind and to process the cases as swiftly as they can.

When one solicitor asked the Judge for an adjournment for a contested case, Judge Staines said the court was so busy that there were only two possibilities, either the case be heard the following week or it be adjourned for a year.

The solicitor told her that the following week, unfortunately, wasn't possible. Judge Staines said the next available slot will be next September. The case was therefore adjourned to next September.