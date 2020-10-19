Offaly town planning Christmas Festivities with a difference

Organisers of the Christmas lights and festivities in Birr are looking at doing something alittle different this year, in light of the Covid-19 restrictions.

With it more then likely that restrictions will remain in place in the run up to the Christmas period, organisers are looking at some exciting plans in a bid to make sure that festive period is marked localy, despite the public health emergency.

Unfortunately, the much loved train will not operating this year. However, it is hoped that 'stations' could be set up at locations in the town where people will be able to pass by and enjoy the festivities, in a safe manner and in accordance with public health guidelines.

With this in mind, organisers are asking if there are magicians, musicians or anyone willing to take part in the event, to get in touch with them. Also, due to the nature of what might be planned, they are also looking for volunteers to help out on the day. If you are interested in helping out, please contact Bernie Fanneran, Birr Tidy Towns or Liam Butler, of Haven Pharmacy.