Reward offered for return of missing cat in Tullamore

AN appeal has gone out for a cat which ran away while being brought to the vet.

Unfortunately 'Wag' escaped from his basket while being carried the short distance from the car to the vet.

The pet was last seen in the Henry Street and Market Square area of Tullamore town last month.

A neutered male, he got across the street and ran away and despite several return visits by the owner and helpers, he has not been seen since.

Many cats frequent the Market Square area at the rear of the Mall but this one has not been spotted.

A reward is being offered for his return. Anyone who sees the cat or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 087 064 8932.