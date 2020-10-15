Gardai in appeal to find teenager girl missing from Irish town

Gardaí are appealing to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Jennifer Dunkova, who is missing from the Tralee area of Co Kerry since Wednesday, October 14.

Jennifer is described as being approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall with a normal build, brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone with any information on Jennifer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.