Offaly salon 'delighted' with Covid-19 hygiene safety award

Triona Roe, owner of Hair By Design in Tullamore, has said she is "delighted" having been awarded a top industry hygiene award for her salon's response to Covid-19.

The Hair and Beauty Industry Federation of Ireland worked closely with other industry bodies to establish a set of guidelines for both hairdressers and barbers and a second set for beauticians.

Following this, HABIC teamed up with Image Skillnet, providers of training and development programmes for the Hair and Beauty Industry, and a team of Environmental Health Professionals at Glantar to develop the ‘Hygiene Promise Salon Assurance Programme’.

This programme was established to work with business owners as they re-aligned their way of doing business, managing their teams and servicing their clients alongside Covid-19. The award is a mark of high standards in terms of hygiene amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Opened over 15 years ago on William Street, Hair By Design is one of the most popular salons in Tullamore and has been working safely to continue styling and cutting the hair of customers since reopening.

"We have a fabulous team and we also have an in-house brow artist/lash technician, Rachel Wynne. We took huge measures to cope with Covid-19; we have screens in place, cover all coats to keep them separate and operate a high standard of continuous cleaning and sanitation. We are thrilled with this precious award. We are so delighted," Triona commented to the Offaly Express.