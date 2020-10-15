Offaly Camogie withdraw from championship clash due to Covid-19 case

Offaly Camogie has confirmed it has withdrawn its senior team from the first round All-Ireland championship clash with Cork slated for this weekend due to a confirmed Covid-19 case.

In a statement on Thursday, the organisation said: "Further to the news that broke yesterday evening it is with regret that we can confirm that the Offaly Senior team are withdrawing from than first round fixture in this year's championship due to a member of our Senior Management Team being diagnosed with Covid-19. In addition a number of our players are self-isolating due to unrelated cases."

News broke in the Irish Examiner on Wednesday that Cork would receive a walkover after Offaly informed Croke Park of their decision to withdraw.

The reason given at that time was an inability to field a full team.