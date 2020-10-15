Almost 3,000 people without power in Offaly this morning
2,685 ESB customers have been left without power in Tullamore this morning.
The outage happened at 9.51am this morning and is due to be restored at 11am.
The fault is located at Clonminch.
2,685 ESB customers have been left without power in Tullamore this morning.
The outage happened at 9.51am this morning and is due to be restored at 11am.
The fault is located at Clonminch.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on