Almost 3,000 people without power in Offaly this morning

Camilla McLoughlin

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

2,685 ESB customers have been left without power in Tullamore this morning.

The outage happened at 9.51am this morning and is due to be restored at 11am.

The fault is located at Clonminch.