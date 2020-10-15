Tullamore Hospital operating at close to full capacity as Covid-19 cases increase

Tullamore Hospital continues to operate at close to full capacity as confirmed Covid-19 cases have increased at the hospital.

According to the latest data from the HSE, there are now nine patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital, an increase of one in the last 24 hours. One of those patients is being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

The data also shows that there was just one available general bed in the hospital while the Critical Care Unit is operating at full capacity with no available beds.

The latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO show that there were four patients on trolleys in the Emergency Department of the hospital awaiting admission.

Across the country, there are now 214 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital with 28 of those cases in Cavan.