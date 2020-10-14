New Covid-19 restrictions announced for all counties from tomorrow

New Covid-19 restrictions will come into effect in Ireland from Thursday night.

Household visits will be banned in all counties in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19. Currently, people can have no more than six visitors from one other household in their home.

An exception to the new restrictions will be made for caring reasons or on compassionate grounds.

1,095 new cases of Covid-19 were announced on Wednesday evening by the Department of Health. Five more deaths were also confirmed.

Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal are set to move to Level 4 of the government's Living With Covid-19 plan this week, it is believed. The rest of the country will remain at Level 3 with the additional restrictions on household visits added.

The decision on the new restrictions was taken after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. NPHET is due to meet on Thursday to discuss the worsening Covid-19 case numbers and the possibility of recommending further restrictions.