PHOTOS: Firefighters in stark warning over popular household candles

Fire safety experts have warned households to never place a candle on top of, or underneath, a television.

Flammable items should always be removed around where you intend to place a candle.

Dublin Fire Brigade said cards, pictures or drawings should never be located near candles.

The fire service added: "Create a child-free zone around cookers, and fires, when they are in use.

"Wear tight-fitting clothes, especially sleeves, while cooking.

"Loose clothing can catch fire if they come in to contact with a flame.

"Do not wear a scarf for example."