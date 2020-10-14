PHOTOS: Firefighters in stark warning over popular household candles
Fire safety experts have warned households to never place a candle on top of, or underneath, a television.
Flammable items should always be removed around where you intend to place a candle.
Dublin Fire Brigade said cards, pictures or drawings should never be located near candles.
The fire service added: "Create a child-free zone around cookers, and fires, when they are in use.
"Wear tight-fitting clothes, especially sleeves, while cooking.
"Loose clothing can catch fire if they come in to contact with a flame.
"Do not wear a scarf for example."
