Virtual search is on for the next Miss Offaly

In these ever-changing times the popular Miss Ireland event has adapted and once again is adapting as to how selections are currently being held.

The organisers have announced that applications are currently being accepted for the very first virtual Miss Offaly which will also see the first return of a representative for Offaly in Miss Ireland since 2017.

Following on from similar selections recently held in Limerick and Cork, entries are open to females aged 17 to 27 years of age who are either originally from, or based within the Offaly area. The new Miss Offaly will represent the county at the Miss Ireland grand final with a chance to go one to represent Ireland on the World stage at Miss World.

Brendan Marc Scully Miss Ireland owner & Creative Director says, “these are challenging times for everyone, and Miss Ireland is NO different but we feel we can inject some positivity through our promotion of local business and our 'Beauty with a purpose Charity Program' while keeping young people engaged, active and giving them something to look forward to.

"Our teams have worked hard to deliver creative ways of running selections all adhering to guidelines."

Anyone wishing to apply simply click the apply tab on www.miss-ireland.ie and you can keep updated across all social media platforms @missirelandorg. Successful candidates will move forward to the first round of the interview stage which will be held via zoom.