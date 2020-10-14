Gardai give chase as driver speeds out of Midlands housing estate
Gardai were forced to chase and stop a driver late on Monday night, October 12, after they sped away from a local housing estate.
Portarlington gardaí observed the vehicle being driven in a dangerous manner from a housing estate in the town.
The driver failed to stop but was eventually stopped by gardaí.
The driver was arrested at the scene and conveyed to Portlaoise Garda Station where a quantity of heroin was seized.
A court appearance is to follow.
