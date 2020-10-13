Cowen says housing 'greatest recent failing' of Government

OFFALY Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen has called on the County Council to set housing targets for the Birr, Edenderry and Tullamore Electoral Areas.

In a submission on the draft County Development Plan, Deputy Cowen notes that housing provision is a primary function of the local authority.

“We know in recent years there hasn’t at all been progress in the area. It is the greatest recent failing of Government,” he said.

He said he has championed the increased discretion of local authorities to provide social housing projects costing up to €6m, a move designed to speed up construction.

“This allows for one stage rather than four stage approval from the Department of Housing. This gives greater ownership of housing solutions to members,” said the Offaly TD.

“This allows members demand the expertise within its own local authorities. It puts the relevant pressure on local authorities to increase its stock.

“It allows future tenants retain the opportunity to buy out their homes. That’s an aspiration that should be accommodated and I’d ask that this Development plan set targets that each local electoral area in Offaly identifies sites for such development.

“I would also ask that this Development Plan commits to eagerly engage and commit to deliver on foot of Government backed Affordable Housing Scheme.”

Another issue addressed by Deputy Cowen in a wide ranging submission on the draft plan is one of “great concern” to him, “the hollowing out of towns and villages”.

He says he would appreciate a commitment in the Development Plan that Offaly County Council play a leading role in the re-energising of major populated centres such as Edenderry,

Portarlington, Daingean, Clara, Ferbane, Banagher and Birr.

“I note the leading role in devising a suitable mixed development site encompassing old Tesco/Granary site in Edenderry,” he said.

“I also note the recent funding towards a Sports Hub in Daingean which has potential to finally expose potential of former reformatory property. It is essential the Development Plan commits to conclude proposals encompassing off road shared parking for schools, playing pitches, housing and public park on lands purchased in Clara.

“Regarding Ferbane and its central role previously relating to Bord na Mona/ESB, it should be central to piloting a community green project such as wind or solar in co-operation with Midlands Just Transition team.

“In Banagher the plan should commit to finalise provision of digital hub in vacant property at Liberty Square while focusing on continuing to further develop the marina as a focal point of tourism development.

“Together with OPW and Bord Fáilte, Offaly County Council will also agree to ensure broadening of infrastructure accommodating visitors to Clonmacnoise while developing better links and provisions to assist enhancing tourism product for Shannonbridge.

“I expect the County Development Plan will prioritise further investment in Birr Technology Centre and for work with the Department of Tourism to maximise further Birr Castle's place in the region's tourism trail.”

He also said it should be the remit of Offaly County Council to partner with the Department of Rural Development in ensuring community centre properties and facilities cater for a proper range of local services and activities.

He said the council should link up with with Offaly Local Development Company on an audit of unused Bord na Mona and ESB land “in order for Just Transition team to make recommendations to Government for future uses benefiting county and region”.

Deputy Cowen asked if it is possible for professional experts to advise councillors when they are considering the plan.

He said he thinks it is necessary, fair and appropriate that independent professional advice be afforded to ensure proper and robust scrutiny of the plan.

“I don’t doubt but applaud the professionalism and best intentions of the Executive; however, I truly believe it is imperative that members' views, suggestions, proposals and ideas, matching that of their electorate are afforded independent expert assistance. This allows for their responsibilities to be properly assisted and for their intentions to be tested independently against obligations as provided for by National Spatial Strategy and Regional Development Plans also.”

Deputy Cowen said he trusted that there has been extensive communication and liaison with various stakeholders on the draft plan.

“If this process points to diverging views on the content of the draft, one must not allow the emergence of a process where it is the executive’s views versus the rest,” his submission said.

“I note, for example, if I look at Tullamore, where many believe there is too high a concentration of housing proposed north of the canal versus south of the canal. This has been challenged by many who say there should be a better or more even balance.

“I also note the proposal of a core retail area in Tullamore is at odds with recent grants of planning for commercial activities.

“It is imperative I believe to allow and support by way of continued adequate zoning to support permissions granted and awaiting Bord Pleanala approval and or construction. Our town and county have been starved of investment of such a nature.

“Commitments based on existing provisions in existing development plans should not be compromised and I expect a new development plan will not do so.”

He said the development plan is the first “which will not have the benefit of the contribution of Bord na Mona as an economic driver” and warned that the council's funding will be challenged by the loss of €3.3m in rates (18.5% of total rates).

He said it is imperative that the aspirations of the Offaly Task Force set up to respond to the implications of Bord na Mona and ESB closures are aligned to the County Development Plan.

“One of the positive elements of the country’s response to Covid has been the emphasis on remote working. This allows and provides opportunity to address what was a population exodus from our telecommunication infrastructure is at pace with this transition.

“I would ask that provision be made for villages and towns to explore the potential to provide digital and enterprise hubs which support and augment remote and house working. It is also essential that we continue the great and commendable work of Offaly County Council in continuing to advance and develop its strategy regarding greenways. Offaly County Council should redouble its efforts to work with relevant stakeholders and those at the coalface in providing, enhancing and growing our offering in the areas of sport, culture and the arts.”

On agriculture, plus the challenges of Brexit, Covid and climate change, he asked that the plan “carefully study and provide for provisions in the soon to be published Climate Action Plan and the general scheme of the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union (Consequent Provisions Bill 2020)”.

He said he had every faith “in the ability of elected members to provide a plan that has the support and ownership of the wider community in Offaly” but repeated his request that they should get professional help and assistance “from relevant independent expertise” if they require it.

“I personally will continue to liaise, assist and commit to using the benefit of my elected office in realising the shared goals contained in the final plan.”