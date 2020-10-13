Offaly TD welcomes VAT rate cut for hospitality sector

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan has welcomed the announcement by the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohue that he is to reduce the VAT rate from its current level of 13.5% to 9% in recognition of the catastrophic losses experienced by the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Deputy Nolan was speaking as Minister Donohoe also confirmed that there will be a range of additional supports for SME’s including the warehousing of debt and access to a €30 million fund administered by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

“I have consistently called for a reduction in the VAT rate of 13.5% because of the way in which it maximised benefits to the hospitality and tourism sectors in the major cities and urban areas," Deputy Nolan said.

"This reduction will go some way toward providing businesses in the midlands with a measure of financial breathing space.

"That being said, I am sure there will be disappointment that the reduction is only being introduced from November 1 and that it will end in December 2021.

"There are thousands of businesses out there who know that it will take far longer than that to recover to pre-Covid levels of financial stability. That is why some consideration should have been given to making the reduction permanent.

"Many businesses who have been forced to close will also welcome the provision of further financial supports such as the possibility of obtaining a maximum of €5000 per week based on the 2019 average weekly income.

"For now, at least, the reduction in the VAT rate is a good starting point and we must acknowledge that. But I will also be analysing in further detail the exact nature of the conditions for many of the supports that have been announced as it is here that many of the problems emerge, beyond the headlines of Budget Day,” concluded Deputy Nolan.