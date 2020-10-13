Twitter reacts following the announcement of Budget 2021

Budget 2021 coverage brought to you with BCA Tax & Business Consultants

Twitter has reacted to Budget 2021 this Tuesday.

Of the total budgetary package of over €17¾ billion, more than €17 billion relates to expenditure and €270 million in taxation measures.

Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe said the package is unprecedented in both size and scale in the history of the Irish State.

“The impact of this Budget will be felt in every household and business across the country,” he said.

Prediction: No matter what #Budget2021 contains, Sinn Féin will, by Prime Time, if not by the Six-One News, have dismissed it as "The greatest missed opportunity in the history of the State". October 13, 2020

I totally get that we need measures to address climate change but why are the punitive taxes always on the less well-off... buy a 50k electric vehicle - no tax for you, drive your 2ndhand banger coz it's all you can afford and you're taxed heavily. #Budget2021 — Ber Grogan (@bergro30) October 13, 2020

If the government gave every single person in Ireland a free house, Pearse Doherty would be whaling like a foghorn that it didn’t come with free sky #Budget2021 — Emma (@EmmaB09037810) October 13, 2020

Lot of budget hype about €billions but reality is crumbs from the table for workers & families. Nothing for renters, same old housing failures, too little too late in health, no reversal of PUP & wage subsidy cuts. Looks like we're not all in this together after all #Budget2021 October 13, 2020

Can the people who voted for the greens pay for the carbon tax increase for those of us who didn't?#Budget2021 — Dáithí de Búrca (@ddb1916) October 13, 2020

This is new. Donohoe says the Finance Bill will legislate for a carbon tax hike of €7.50pa every year until 2029, and €6.50 in 2030, to achieve €100 per tonne.



Avoids the need for future annual votes in Dáil - it'll be baked into law already. A Green win in #budget2021 — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) October 13, 2020

National Women's Council (@NWCI) says it is "extraordinary" to see no additional investment into Early Years Education and Afterschool Care in #Budget2021 when the costs of childcare are amongst the highest in the EU. — Hugh O'Connell (@oconnellhugh) October 13, 2020

Self-employed? Earned Income Tax Credt increased and now equal to PAYE tax credit. If you are in receipt of PUP, you can earn up to €480 per month from casual work and keep your full payment #Budget2021 — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) October 13, 2020

VAI welcomes the news of an increase of 50million to the Arts Council for 2021 in the announcement made by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe in his budget We look forward to the positive impact that this will make for many people operating in the arts in Ireland #artscouncil — VisualArtistsIreland (@VisArtsIreland) October 13, 2020